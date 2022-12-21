India won't exceed FY23 fiscal deficit target: FM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government won’t breach the FY23 fiscal deficit target as there is enough revenue buoyancy to meet additional expenditure. Sitharaman said there has been a pickup in private sector investment and the Centre’s targeted approach to deal with the impact of Covid has helped revive growth, steering clear of the threat of recession.

The government is keeping a close watch on inflation to ensure that there’s no price surge, Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha in her reply to the discussion on the first batch of the supplementary demand for grants for FY23. The Rajya Sabha approved the demand, authorising the government to spend an additional ?3.25 lakh crore in FY23.

She also made a case for transparency in subsidies, responding to the debate on freebies.

The supplementary demand for grants is essentially to meet expenditure on food and fertiliser subsidies and provide support to the economy, farmers and the poor, she said, responding to concerns raised by some members about the size of the amount.

“There’s enough revenue buoyancy, which gives me confidence that we will fund this supplementary demand without breaching the fiscal deficit target,” Sitharaman said. “In September itself, the government made it clear that we aren’t changing our borrowing schedule and borrowing plans.”

The government has budgeted a fiscal deficit of 6.4% of GDP in the current fiscal year. Higher tax collections have allowed the Centre to absorb the additional spending on food, fuel and fertiliser subsidies.

Sitharaman said the government is keeping an eye on inflation, which is purely extraneous currently on account of global fuel and fertiliser prices.

Growth, capex

Sitharaman noted that private sector capital expenditure is taking place because of the policies of the government, such as production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Private sector capital expenditure announcements are up 35% year-on-year and 53% above pre-Covid levels, she said, citing a report by an equity research company.

“PLI is seeing an absolutely robust response from the industry,” Sitharaman said. “Fourteen sectors have been given PLI and that is drawing a lot of investments to the country.”

The government’s policies have helped revive the economy, she said.

“Because of the targeted approach in which the government decided to give relief during Covid and address concerns given as inputs from various stakeholders, it has kept India on safe course of revival and also not getting into recession,” she said.

Freebies

The finance minister observed that subsidies and freebies should be contextualised, making a case for transparency.

“If you are able to put it in your budget, make provision for it, no one will have any objection,” she said, adding that education, health and farm subsidies are justified. “All we want is transparency and compliance with fiscal rules.”

Sitharaman said the Narendra Modi government works on the principle of ‘Development of all and appeasement of none.’

“We believe in Sabka saath sabka vikas. Are schemes like Jan Dhan, JAM , PM Ayushman, Ujjwala, Ujala, PMGKAY, etc., which benefit common people, meant for corporates?” she asked during her reply.