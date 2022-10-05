India is attracting attention as a stable, high-growth market: Mirae Asset Global Investments

Mirae Asset Global Investments believes India will soon become an increasingly dominant player in the emerging market segment. It plans to use its Indian subsidiary as a base to expand its business in Dubai and Singapore.

India’s positive demographic structure, rise of the middle class, and high economic growth rate of about 7% will provide a fundamental long-term growth engine.

While many foreign asset managers left India after the 2008 financial crisis, Mirae stayed put and expanded its business here.

“With intensification of geopolitical risks, India is attracting attention as a stable and high-growth market that could become increasingly dominant in the emerging market segment,” said Young Hwan Kim, chief global officer, Mirae Asset Global Investments, on his visit to India. Kim believes the low penetration rate of financial products in the Indian market suggests high growth potential of this market.

Kim joined Mirae Asset in 2000 and has built its business in the US, the UK and Brazil. He is responsible for the group’s global investments and new business development.

Kim believes that in the current inflationary environment and amidst rising interest rates, generating alpha from their traditional investments is becoming hard for ordinary investors. Given this scenario, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund will position itself as a differentiated fund house in the Indian market providing solutions in both the active and passive space.



Since the Indian market can still generate alpha, it will offer active products; in the passive space, instead of merely offering plain vanilla products on the index, the fund house will look to offer thematic and smart beta products, given its global expertise. The fund house in India recently launched Mirae Asset Global Electric & Autonomous Vehicles ETFs FoF and Mirae Asset Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF.

“There is an increasing demand for products that are more efficient and transparent, as the industry continues to innovate. ETFs (exchange-traded funds) provide investors with a higher level of transparency about investment strategies or portfolio holdings,” says Kim.

Amongst other products, Kim said global assets in alternative investments are expected to grow over the next 5-10 years.

In some countries, Mirae has seen investors increasing their allocations to pre-IPO stocks, secondary market PEs and REITs. Kim feels the growth will be driven by increased allocations to private assets and real estate investments.

