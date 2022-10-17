IMF's Gopinath: Fed and ECB right to tighten policy – Handelsblatt



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann



BERLIN (Reuters) – Inflation in the United States is “very stubborn” and the Federal Reserve should “stay the course” and tighten monetary policy or else lose credibility, said Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund’s first deputy managing director.

Gopinath, in comments to German business daily Handelsblatt published on Monday, also said it would be right for the European Central Bank to “normalise its monetary policy by the end of the year and then tighten next year”.