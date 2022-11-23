IMF hikes Spain's 2022 GDP growth forecast to 4.6% from 4.3%

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

MADRID (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday hiked its forecast for Spain’s economic growth this year to 4.6% from a previous 4.3%.

The IMF maintained its outlook for the Spanish economic growth in 2023 to 1.2%. The country’s headline and core inflation are likely to remain above the 2% target until 2024, while its industrial output is projected to reach pre-pandemic levels by early 2024, the IMF added in a report released on Wednesday.