Illinois – Marc Janssen returns for Carl Sandburg Concert

Musician Marc Janssen returns June 12 for Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series performance

GALESBURG, IL (STL.News) Singer and songwriter Marc Janssen will return to the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg on Sunday, June 12, for the Sandburg Songbag Concert Series.

The multi-instrumentalist from rural Johnson County, Iowa, Janssen writes songs about everyday life, incorporating elements of old-time, bluegrass, country, jazz, folk and rock music. When not working on his first album of original material, he teaches music at his home studio and nationally.

The performance will be in the Sandburg site’s barn at 313 E. Third St. in Galesburg beginning at 2 p.m., with a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is suggested to help offset the cost of the performance.

The 2022 Sandburg Songbag concerts are funded in part by the Mark and Celia Godsil Family Fund, a Donor Advised Fund of the Galesburg Community Foundation. The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Carl Sandburg collected and performed American folk songs. The concert series takes its name from Sandburg’s 1927 book “The American Songbag.” The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site includes the birth home of the famed poet and biographer.