Illinois – Lightning Is Only One Flash Away

Lightning Is Only One Flash Away

SPRINGFIELD – June 19-25 is National Lightning Safety Awareness Week and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) wants everyone to be safe indoors during thunderstorms. “It is extremely dangerous for people to stand outside and take pictures of lightning,” said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Director of IEMA. “During a storm, everyone should remain inside.”

Summer weather in Illinois is unpredictable. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is partnering with all emergency management agencies and the five National Weather Service offices that serve Illinois. Together, we emphasize the dangers of lightning strikes and share ways to be safe during a thunderstorm.

Lightning safety tips include:

Avoid open fields, hills, or ridge tops

Stay away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects

Set up camp in a valley, ravine, or other low-lying area

Stay away from water

Your weather radio will provide real-time thunderstorm warning and information

Indoor lightning safety tips:

Stay away from anything connected to electricity, landline phones, and plumbing

Close and stay away from exterior windows and doors

Stay away from balconies, porches, and open garages

Do not lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls

Bring your pets inside

More tips on lightning safety can be found here:

Lightning_Safety_Awareness_Guidebook.pdf (illinois.gov)