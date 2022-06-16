Illinois IDPH Warns Public to Avoid Tick Bites

IDPH Warns Public to Avoid Tick Bites as Summer Season Gets Underway

SPRINGFIELD, IL (STL.News)With the Summer Season getting into full swing, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding all Illinoisans to take precautions against tick bites to prevent contracting illnesses such as Lyme disease, spotted fever group rickettsiosis, tularemia, ehrlichiosis, and babesiosis.

To avoid tick bites, people should conduct a thorough tick-check for themselves, their children and their pets after spending time in areas ticks are known to inhabit, such as in and near wooded areas, tall grass, and brush. Removing ticks within a 24-hour period reduces the risk of potential disease transmission.

IDPH has an agreement with the Illinois Natural History Survey Medical Entomology Laboratory (INHS MEL) to conduct active tick surveillance across the State. Ticks are collected and tested by the INHS MEL. The results are displayed on an interactive Tick Surveillance Map that documents the counties in Illinois where the different tick species have been confirmed and the types of pathogens present in those ticks.

Public health officials offer the following additional tips for how to avoid tickborne illnesses and have a healthy time in the outdoors: