Illinois IDPH – 7,467 New Cases of Covid Over the Past Week

Public Health Officials Announce 7,467 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week

Springfield, IL (STL.News) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 7,467 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including an increase of 123 deaths since March 11, 2022.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,053,185 cases, including 33,198 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since March 11, 2022, laboratories have reported 596,385 specimens for a total of 56,328,379. As of last night, 528 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 88 patients were in the ICU and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 11-17, 2022 is 1.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 11-17, 2022 is 1.2%.

A total of 21,273,924 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,104 doses. Since March 11, 2022, 56,726 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 68% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 49% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.