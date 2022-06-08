Illinois – ICC Approves Highway-Rail Crossing Improvements

ICC Approves Highway-Rail Crossing Improvements for Saline County

Springfield, IL (STL.News) As a matter of public safety, the Illinois Commerce Commission recently granted approval of a Stipulated Agreement requiring Illinois Railroad Company (IC) to install new automatic warning devices at the Wasson Road grade crossing near Eldorado, Saline County.

The estimated cost to install the new automatic warning devices is $319,751. ICC Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95% of the installation costs at the crossing, not to exceed $303,763. The Illinois Railroad Company will pay all remaining installation costs, as well as all future costs to maintain the new warning devices.

Staff also recommends that the GCPF be used to pay 100% of the cost to install the solar-powered advance warning signs along the highway approaches to the crossing, in an amount not to exceed $4,310. Saline County will be responsible for all future costs to maintain the solar-powered advanced warning signs.

All work is to be completed within twelve (12) months of the Order date.

“The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection funds enables this rail safety project to move forward, and that is good news for the community and all those traversing the crossing,” said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

To read Stipulated Agreement 2166 in Docket No. T22-0046 click here.

ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF)

In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC’s annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.