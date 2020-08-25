Illinois Felon Antoine Argue Sentenced To 20 Months in Federal Prison for Unlawfully Possessing a Gun

(STL.News) – A convicted felon who illegally possessed a gun during a brief standoff with police was sentenced August 21, 2020, to 20 months in federal prison.

Antoine Argue, 38, from Park Forest, Illinois, received the prison term after a guilty plea to illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

Evidence presented by the United States at the detention, change of plea, and sentencing hearings showed that law enforcement made a traffic stop of a vehicle on June 15, 2019 in which Argue was a passenger. Argue was uncooperative when officers repeatedly ordered him to show his hands and to keep his hands up. Eventually as Argue exited the vehicle, law enforcement heard a metal object hit the pavement, which was identified as a loaded Taurus .45 caliber handgun.

Argue was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Argue was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

