Illinois – Employee innovation on display at IDOT

Employee innovation on display at IDOT

Springfield, IL (STL.News)The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a new app that provides audible route navigation for oversize/overweight loads and a tamp plate that ensures proper compaction of road patches have taken the top prizes in its fifth annual Innovative Ideas Contest. The contest rewards employees for innovative problem-solving that improves safety and efficiency while saving taxpayer dollars.

“This year’s contest has once again produced a bounty of innovations from creative employees throughout the state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “With an eye toward ingenuity, this contest is yet another example of how our team is always looking to improve the services we provide to the people of Illinois.”

Ideas in two tracks – Operations and Technical – were submitted to IDOT’s internal selection committee. Projects were evaluated by size and scope of the problem, creativity in finding solutions, ability to be implemented statewide and potential to save time, money or other valuable resources. This year’s winners: