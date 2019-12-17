Illinois Commerce Commission approves Ameren Illinois rate decrease

COLLINSVILLE, IL (STL.News) Ameren Illinois residential customers will pay less for electric delivery services next year under a plan approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC). The overall $7.05 million decrease will save the typical residential customer approximately $1.13 per month on the delivery portion of their electric bill beginning in January 2020.

Coupled with a recently announced 5 percent reduction in the cost of electricity for customers who choose Ameren Illinois as their supplier, overall monthly electric bills are expected to be about 20-percent below the national average. Delivery rates are determined based on the utility’s current-year costs and actual costs compared to the forecast from the previous year. Prudent cost management, operational efficiencies and lower borrowing costs to fund capital projects are among the factors resulting in Ameren Illinois’ lower revenue requirement.

Today’s order from the ICC marks the sixth overall delivery rate decrease since the landmark Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act – or Smart Grid Bill – was passed in 2011. Under that plan, Ameren Illinois has completed hundreds of projects to reduce the frequency and duration of power outages. At the same time the company is supporting renewable energy projects like community solar while making investments in smart technologies such as microgrids, battery storage and voltage optimization.

“Today’s ICC order provides the resources needed to continue building a cleaner, greener, more resilient grid while keeping customer rates in check,” said Richard J. Mark, chairman and president, Ameren Illinois. “Better energy reliability is a critical factor that can drive economic development and job creation in communities across our territory.”