Illegal Marijuana Grow Seized Calais Border Patrol

09/08/2020
STL.News

Calais, Maine (STL.News) Calais Border Patrol agents located and seized an illegal marijuana grow in South East Maine.

On September 5th, an agent from the Calais Border Patrol Station discovered a suspected marijuana grow while patrolling the area on foot.  The agent immediately requested backup and a K-9 unit. Upon arrival, the K-9 handler conducted an open air sniff.  His K-9 partner alerted to the presence of a trained odor and traced it to the source.

Once the substance tested positive for marijuana, nearly 40 pounds of marijuana plants were seized, an approximate value of $135,000.00.

“As Border Patrol agents, we enforce Federal drug laws, including marijuana.  This was an excellent job done by our Calais agents and their k-9 partner,” Said Acting Patrol Agent in Charge of the Calais Station, James F. Trainor, Jr.