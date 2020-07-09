Illegal Alien Nilson Noe Olivar-Mejia from Honduras Sentenced for Making False Statement to Border Patrol Agent

(STL.News) – Nilson Noe Olivar-Mejia, 42, an illegal alien from Honduras, pled guilty today before Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola, Jr., to making a false statement or representation in a matter under jurisdiction of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst.

Olivar-Mejia was sentenced by Judge Guirola to time served (effectively four months) and three years of supervised release. He also will face Department of Homeland Security removal proceedings to remove him to his home nation of Honduras. If he were to unlawfully return to the United States during his three-year term of supervised release, Olivar-Mejia could face separate penalties consecutive to imprisonment from additional prosecution. As a result of this felony conviction, if Olivar-Mejia were to unlawfully return, he could face up to ten years in federal prison.

On March 11, 2020, a Border Patrol Agent assigned to the Gulfport, Mississippi Station conducted a vehicle stop on Interstate 10 in Harrison County. Olivar-Mejia did not have a driver’s license, and provided identification documents bearing a name other than his own. After an investigation, including record checks, it was determined that Olivar-Mejia was an illegal alien from Honduras. He was arrested and transported to the Gulfport Border Patrol station, where it was confirmed that Olivar-Mejia had been previously removed in 2005, after being ordered removed by a U.S. Immigration Judge. Olivar-Mejia had unlawfully returned to the United States, and was again removed to Honduras in 2009.

U.S. Attorney Hurst commended the work of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Border Patrol. Assistant United States Attorney Stan Harris was the prosecutor for the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE