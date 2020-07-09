Illegal Alien Jacob Rios-Saucedo Sentenced to Federal Prison for Transporting Drugs

(STL.News) – A man who illegally re-entered the United States after being previously deported and who possessed drugs with the intent to distribute, was sentenced July 7, 2020, to 5 years’ in federal prison.

Jacob Rios-Saucedo, age 32, from Mexico, received the prison term after a February 18, 2020, guilty plea to one count of illegal re-entry and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

In a plea agreement, Rios-Saucedo admitted he had illegally entered the United States from Mexico on an unknown date after previously being deported in 2010. On May 5, 2019, law enforcement pulled over Rios-Saucedo for speeding in Woodbury County, Iowa. Law enforcement lawfully conducted a canine search around the car where the canine alerted to the presence of the odor of a narcotic substance. The vehicle was searched, and police found approximately 5 pounds of packaged cocaine in the trunk area of the car, under the spare tire. Rios-Saucedo admitted that about a week before the arrest in Woodbury County, he had picked up the car on the West Coast and drove to the Midwest. He admitted knowing there were drugs in the car, but he did not know what kind or quantity of drugs there were. He was to be paid $3,000 dollars for making the trip. He also admitted to making a prior trip in April 2019, where he drove a car with $17,000 dollars in it from Iowa to the West Coast, and was paid $1,000.

Rios-Saucedo was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Rios-Saucedo was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 4-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Rios-Saucedo is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

