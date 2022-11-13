Ignoring Buffett rule of gravity, truckloads of FII dollars are chasing Indian stocks

“Interest rates are to asset prices what gravity is to the apple.” – Warren Buffett

Like obedient students, foreign institutional investors or FIIs started following Buffett’s rule of gravity from October last year, well before the US Fed started hiking rates, and kept on dumping Indian stocks almost all the time. But then something changed just before Diwali.

FIIs, who are net sellers to the tune of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore so far in 2022, have been pouring truckloads of money on Dalal Street since October 20. NSDL data shows that from October 20 to November 10, FIIs were net buyers on all days, barring one, and have invested over Rs 26,600 crore in just 13 sessions. On last Friday, November 11, FII shopping list was worth nearly Rs 4,000 crore, shows provisional data of stock exchanges.

The US Fed has hiked interest rates by 375 basis points since March and is on track to deliver another round of rate hike next month as the battle against record high inflation is far from over despite a soft US inflation report last week.

Are FIIs having a crush on India in anticipation of a less aggressive policy stance by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in its December 13-14 meet? Analysts point out that the current phase of FII buying began when there were no signs of Powell calming down and both dollar and US bond yields were also rising.

As the situation now has turned more favourable with the Indian rupee surging above 81 mark against the US dollar, market watchers believe FIIs are likely to buy more in the coming days.

Besides the FOMO (fear of missing out) factor in an outperforming market, the FII interest in India has increased also because foreign holdings as a percentage of India’s market capitalisation is at near multi-year lows of 17.5% vs 21% seen in February 2021.

However, lack of earnings upgrades in Q2 and elevated valuations may throw a spanner in the works.

At 12-month forward PE of 19.7x, Nifty is now 22% above its long-term average, with most sectors barring banks trading at higher valuations vs their long-term averages.

“Overall for Nifty 50, we see a lack of positive catalysts for any meaningful consensus estimate upgrades, with risks skewed toward the downside on a sharper-than-expected global slowdown and inflation remaining stable at high levels,” Kunal Vora, head – India equity research, India, said.

As Buffett had rightly said once, the inescapable fact is that the value of an asset, whatever its character, cannot over the long term grow faster than its earnings do.

