Huntington Woman Elizabeth Leighton Mullin Pleads Guilty to Drug and Firearm Charges

(STL.News) – A Huntington woman has pled guilty to drug and gun crimes, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Elizabeth Leighton Mullins, 46, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

“Getting illegal drugs off the streets of Huntington was a top priority of mine since becoming United States Attorney. We have left no stone unturned and the results speak for themselves,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Great work by the Huntington Police Department and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West in stopping this gun-toting drug dealer.”

Mullins admitted that on February 13, 2019, in a residence at 1352 Charleston Ave. in Huntington, she possessed plastic baggies containing approximately 69 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded SCCY CPX-1 9mm pistol, and a loaded Ruger LCP II .380 caliber pistol. Mullins later admitted that the methamphetamine was hers and that she intended to sell it. Mullins also admitted that she was an unlawful user of methamphetamine which prevented her from possessing the firearms. Mullins faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when sentenced on November 16, 2020.

The Huntington Police Department and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe is handling the prosecution.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

