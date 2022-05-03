Huntington: Jeremy Lee Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

Huntington Man, Jeremy Lee Pettry Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

(STL.News) A Huntington man pleaded guilty to the distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Jeremy Lee Pettry, 38, admitted that he sold 28.13 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington on July 29, 2020. Pettry further admitted that law enforcement officers seized 2.21 grams of cocaine, 15.73 grams of heroin and 5.78 grams of methamphetamine that he intended to sell, as well as a revolver from a closet, during an August 6, 2020, search of his 25th Street residence in Huntington. Pettry also admitted to selling approximately 30 ounces of methamphetamine in the months leading up to the search of his residence.

Pettry is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15, 2022, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison as well as up to four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for conducting the investigation.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is prosecuting the case.

