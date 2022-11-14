Hungary to set up new energy ministry as of Dec 1 -PM's chief of staff

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Gergely Gulyas, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff speaks during an interview in his office in Budapest, Hungary on September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary is going to set up a new energy ministry headed by Csaba Lantos as of December 1, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas told a briefing on Monday. Businessman Csaba Lantos used to be deputy CEO of Hungary’s OTP Bank. He has held the position of chairman of the board of energy company MET Holding AG since 2009.