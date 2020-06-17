HPD Investigation Into Stabbing of Sean Gilbow At 3000 Brailsfort Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) June 16, 2020 Houston police are investigating the stabbing of a man that occurred at 3000 Brailsfort Street about 4:30 p.m. on Monday (June 15).

The victim, Sean Gilbow, 48, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officer A. Don reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a stabbing call at the above address. Upon arrival, they found Mr. Gilbow lying in an empty lot, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Due to his wounds, he was unable to tell officers what had happened.

There is no known suspect nor motive.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE