How to Start an Online Gambling Business in 2026: Licensing, Platforms and Real Costs

(STL.News) I’ve talked to a fair number of people who opened casino sites, and almost none of them say the software was the hard bit. What they bring up is the paperwork, or the bank that turned them down twice, or that marketing invoice in month three that nobody saw coming. So if you’re reading up on how to start an online gambling business, you probably picture a nice website full of slots, and honestly it’s closer to running a small regulated finance company that also sells fun.

Is there money in it? Yes. According to Statista, online gambling worldwide was worth over $80 billion in 2025, and more regulators keep opening their doors, so every year a new wave of founders shows up. Some do fine. A lot of them burn through their cash before a single player puts down a deposit.

Below I’ll go through the three things you have to sort out first – the license, the platform, and the budget – roughly in that order.

Start With the Market, Not the Website

Before you even email a software vendor, figure out where your players actually live. That’s the decision everything hangs on. It tells you which license you need, which payment methods people expect, even which games you’re allowed to show them. A sportsbook for football fans in a strict market and a crypto casino in some loosely regulated corner of the internet are, operationally, two completely different animals.

This part is boring, sorry. Write down the markets you want. Check if online gambling is even legal there, and then check if a foreign-licensed operator is allowed to take local players at all. In quite a few tier-1 countries, the answer is flat-out no unless you get a local license, and that one detail can tack six months and six figures onto your plan.

Licensing: The Slowest Part of How to Start an Online Gambling Business

You can split licenses into two rough buckets. The offshore kind is quicker and cheaper, think $30,000 to $100,000 for the first year all in, with approval sometimes in a couple of months. The downside? Reach. Plenty of payment companies and game studios get nervous around these licenses, and some markets just block them.

Then there are the top-tier regulators. Once you add the application fees, lawyers, the local staff they want you to hire and the capital you have to park in reserve, year one can easily go past $250,000, and you may wait six months to a year for an answer. What you get back is better payment partners, the premium game studios, and players who don’t think twice before depositing.

Whichever route you take, the regulator is going to poke at the same things:

who owns the company, and where the money came from

your AML (anti-money laundering) and KYC (know your customer) process

responsible gambling features like deposit limits or self-exclusion

certified RNGs and proof the games are fair

data protection, where your servers sit, how you report incidents

Spend extra time on the AML piece. A lot of regulators borrow heavily from the FATF guidance on the risk-based approach for casinos, and if you read it early you won’t be rewriting your policies three times later.

Choosing a Platform: White Label, Turnkey or Custom

OK, license path sorted. Now software. You’ve basically got three options, and the real difference between them is who ends up owning what.

White label is the fast lane. The provider hands you the platform, the games, payments, and often their license too, while you bring the brand and the marketing. You could be live in four to eight weeks, and setup isn’t expensive. But you give up control. They’ll take a cut of revenue, commonly 15% to 30%, and if things go bad between you, getting your players and data out is a headache.

A turnkey iGaming platform is the middle ground. Here the license is yours, the brand is yours, the player database is yours, and so are the calls. The vendor gives you the tech stack already put together: game aggregation, payments, CRM, a back office, compliance modules, support. For teams who want ownership without coding everything from scratch, something like the Kanggiten turnkey platform is a typical example: it runs under your own license and comes with 10,000+ games, KYC and AML checks baked in, plus an affiliate module. You’re usually looking at a few months to launch, not a few years.

And then there’s custom. Total freedom, sure, but it’s the slowest and priciest by a mile. A proper in-house build can eat 12 to 24 months and well over $1 million before anyone places a bet, which really only makes sense if you’re an established brand with odd requirements and deep pockets.

The Real Costs Nobody Puts in the Pitch Deck

Everyone obsesses over platform and license fees. Those are just part of it, though. Here’s roughly what a small operator’s first-year budget has to cover:

Licensing and legal – anywhere from $30,000 to $300,000+, depending on where you go Platform – $10,000 to $150,000 to set up, then monthly fees or a revenue share on top Games – studios usually charge a slice of gross gaming revenue, often 8% to 15% Payments – processing fees, rolling reserves, chargebacks, all of which can lock up cash for months Marketing and affiliates – very often the biggest line, $200 to $500 or more per depositing player in busy markets People – a compliance officer, support agents, someone on payments, CRM, and fraud

Marketing is where budgets usually crack. Affiliates want a revenue share or a flat fee per player, and the good ones are choosy about brand-new sites. I’ve seen founders plan for six months of spend before break-even and then need twelve.

Payments are a close second. High-risk merchant accounts are a pain to open, and a processor might hold back 5% to 10% of your turnover as a reserve. It’s your money on paper. You just can’t touch it when payroll comes around.

What a Realistic Launch Timeline Looks Like

Putting it all together, a turnkey or white label launch tends to go something like:

Months 1-2: market research, setting up the company, filing the license application

Months 2-4: picking a platform, signing contracts, brand design, getting payments onboarded

Months 4-6: plugging in games, testing, a compliance review

Month 6 and after: soft launch, first affiliate deals, then slowly turning up the marketing

Going for a top-tier license? Stick a few more months at the front. And leave yourself a cushion for year one, because early revenue almost never looks like the spreadsheet said it would.

Lessons From Operators Who Have Done It

The founders who make it through year one usually have a few things in common. They pick one or two markets and get those right, instead of chasing ten. They actually read vendor contracts, the data ownership and exit clauses especially. And they see compliance as part of the product, not some cost to cut wherever possible.

It’s also worth keeping an eye on how the public feels about the industry. Ad rules are tightening in lots of places, and promos that seemed totally normal two years ago get called out now. STL.News recently ran a piece on bonus bet ads during the NFL season that shows how quickly that mood can change.

Final Thoughts

So, how to start an online gambling business? It’s less about hunting for perfect software and more about getting the license, the money, and the right people lined up in the right order. The platform does matter, but it comes after the market and licensing choices, not before.

For most new operators in 2026, I’d say turnkey hits a sensible balance of control and speed. Still, it depends on your budget, your markets, and how much of the business you want to own outright. Put those answers on paper before you sign anything – it’s probably the cheapest decision you’ll make in this industry. And if you like reading about how new ventures get going, the STL.News business section has plenty more.