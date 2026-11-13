Almost a Year Into Missouri Betting, St. Louis Residents Are Still Sorting Out Which App to Use

(STL.News) Missouri sportsbooks opened at 12:00 a.m. on December 1, 2025, and the first full year of legal mobile betting is now close to complete. For many St. Louis households, the launch brought a new question to the kitchen table: which app, out of all those licensed to take bets in the state, is worth installing on a phone?

Anyone in the metro area who wants to compare Missouri sportsbook apps has plenty to weigh beyond the size of a welcome promotion. Layout, how quickly a bet can be placed, which markets are offered on local games, and how easy it is to set deposit limits all differ from one app to the next, and those differences show up fast once a season is under way.

How Missouri’s launch worked

Voters approved Amendment 2 on November 5, 2024, and the Missouri Gaming Commission cleared licensed operators to go live at the start of December 2025. The Missouri Gaming Commission sets the rules for those operators, including the minimum age of 21 for every bettor. Residency is not required, but the person placing the wager has to be physically inside Missouri.

That second condition is enforced by geolocation software. Each app checks a phone’s position before accepting a bet, and a St. Louis resident who crosses the Mississippi River into Illinois will find the Missouri app locked out. Anyone who bets legally in Missouri and then travels needs to remember that the same app will not work in the next state, and that each state sets its own licensing terms.

The numbers since launch have been large. Industry reports put the handle for the first seven months, through the end of the state’s fiscal year on June 30, 2026, at roughly $2.3 billion, with state tax revenue in the single-digit millions because operators can deduct promotional credits from taxable revenue. Part of that revenue is earmarked for education and for problem gambling programs.

What to look for when choosing an app

A useful comparison starts with licensing. Only operators approved by the commission can take Missouri bets, so an app that is not on the state’s licensed list is not a safe choice, whatever its advertising says. After that, the practical checks are simple and mostly free.

Look at how the app handles deposits and withdrawals, including which payment methods it accepts and how long a cash out takes to reach a bank account. Read the terms attached to any bonus bet, since wagering conditions, eligible markets, expiry dates and minimum odds decide whether an offer is worth anything. Open the account settings and find the responsible gambling tools before placing a first wager, because limits set on day one are easier to keep than limits set after a bad weekend.

Odds also vary. The same Blues game can carry different prices on two apps at the same moment, and a half-point difference on a spread matters over a season. Anyone with accounts on more than one app can shop for the better line, which is one reason many regular bettors keep several installed.

Betting on the home teams

Local interest follows local sports. Chiefs Sundays are the obvious draw for football fans in Missouri, who can choose from moneylines, point spreads, totals, and player props on every game. Blues fans in the middle of the NHL season will find puck lines and totals, while baseball activity around the Cardinals picks up again when spring training opens. Missouri limits some prop bets tied to college athletes, so an app may show fewer markets on a Mizzou game than on a professional one.

Readers who follow the teams more than the odds can start with the stl.news sports coverage, where game results and roster news give context that a betting line does not. Knowing who is injured or resting often says more than a price does.

A sensible approach treats betting as paid entertainment with a fixed budget. Many bettors set a weekly amount, bet a small and consistent share of it on any single game, and stop when the amount is spent. Chasing a loss with a bigger wager is the pattern that turns a hobby into a problem.

Where to get help

The deposit limits and self-exclusion options built into the apps are there to be used, and the state runs a problem gambling helpline that offers confidential support at any hour. Treatment through the Missouri Department of Mental Health is available to residents who need it.

Back to the news

A year after the first bets were placed in St. Louis, the market looks settled, and the choices look crowded, which puts the burden on the bettor to read terms and set limits. Anyone who bets must be 21 or older and physically in Missouri. Help is available at any hour through the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET, and Missouri callers can also reach 1-888-BETSOFF.