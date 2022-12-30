How to start a small business in 2023: Our business doctor BANK ON DAVE shares his tips



There has been no let-up for small businesses this year. Bank on Dave: Dave Fishwick is This Is Money’s business doctorJust as the UK emerged from the pandemic, the cost of living crisis hit with full force, forcing business owners to grapple with supply chain issues, rising prices and dampened consumer demand.But despite the doom and gloom, plenty of people have found their entrepreneurial spirit this year, with more than 800,000 businesses launching in 2022 alone.This year we launched our own business doctor column with self-made millionaire and long-time friend of This Is Money Dave Fishwick, to help small businesses navigate the current environment. Now Dave is sharing his wisdom, with six top tips to help those considering setting up their own business in 2023 get ahead. Bank on Dave – how to start a business with nothingDave Fishwick made his millions selling minibuses before opening a community bank for people in his home town of Burnley.He set up Burnley Savings and Loans – otherwise known as the Bank of Dave – 10 years ago, and since them it has helped businesses in Burnley, Lancashire and beyond survive and thrive with its no-nonsense lending model.Now Dave’s story is being turned into a Netflix film, which will star award-winning actor Rory Kinnear who will play him on the big screen.Dave knows better than anyone just how hard it is to start a business, having left school with no money and no qualifications. That didn’t stop him, though.’How do you start a business with no money? I loved cars but I didn’t have the price for a gallon of petrol,’ he says. ‘I decided to visit all the local garages and ask if I could take away one of their old part exchange cars, clean it up and return the garage for an agreed amount of money. ‘I found a garage on Bath street in Nelson that allowed me to do just that. We agreed I would return him £70 for the car after I had sold it.’I worked hard on the car, cleaning it up, advertising it, and selling it for £97 pounds. I made £27, which was a week’s wage back when I was 17.’I immediately gave the garage owner his £70 and asked if I could take another, and he said yes!’I had proved myself and I took lots of cars in the coming months until I had built enough profits up that I had enough to pay for the vehicles upfront. I learnt another valuable lesson, If you can pay upfront, you can negotiate a better deal, and that is how it all began.’Today I have a range of businesses in finance and banking, property, aircraft, minibus sales, television, media and now movies, and my most significant business is my investment company in America.’It’s not where you start in life that matters, it is where you finish that counts.’Dave has shared some of the best lessons with some of our readers over the last six months in his business doctor column, covering everything from how to set up as a sole trader to starting a food truck business.He even helped a reader with the fish tank installation business they set up as a side hustle.Dave’s go-getter attitude has helped him enormously – so what can small businesses learn from his success? He shares his six top tips.1. Self-belief and common senseSelf-belief and common sense are everything in business. If you don’t believe in yourself neither will anyone else, including your staff and customers.Nobody is born with self-belief and lots of confidence, but you can learn to be more confident by practising, just like any other skill. Start by pretending to be more confident. I promise you the more you do it, the better you will become and the more self-belief you will have. I call it ‘fake it until you make it’. ‘Fake it until you make it’: Dave Fishwick says self-confidence is one of an entrepreneur’s most valuable skills – and practice makes perfectSet yourself a series of achievable goals, short-term and long-term. Build yourself a roadmap and then reverse-engineer how you will get there. Each time you pass one of your achievable goals, you will start to believe in yourself, and others will too. Have a destination in mind, so you know when you are there, then press the sat nav button and set off!Always remember my four rules:Rule number 1: Never lose moneyRule number 2: Never forget rule number 1Rule number 3: Never give upRule number 4: Never, ever give up!2. Cashflow is like oxygenCashflow in a business is like oxygen, you don’t notice the lack of it until it’s not there anymore. Then it’s the only thing you can think about, and at that point it could be too late.Stay away from factoring and payday loans if possible. Try and pay cash for as much as possible because once you have spent it, it’s gone. It is impossible to get into debt that way.However, many businesses will require credit so watch every penny. Write the cheques and sign them yourself, and sign off any debit payments. Nobody will spend your money as carefully as you do, so make sure you decide where to spend it and how much to spend yourself. If you do this, you’ll probably be able to negotiate a better deal. 3. Marketing – think big!When it comes to marketing, think outside the box, think big and then think bigger.Website, social media and regular pieces in the local papers and radio are essential. Remember, a story is better than an advert and costs far less.I helped a local cafe, close to Pendle Hill near Burnley, called Sandwiches get started. I looked at what was interesting in the surrounding area, and it was the Pendle Witches.We devised a connection to the Witches on Pendle Hill and came up with the Malkin Pie in celebration of the 400th anniversary of the Pendle Witch trials of 1612.The Malkin pie is named after the tower, which was the home of ‘Demdike’, one of the witches and is a new Lancashire classic.We spoke to lots of local press, and made it onto regional television. Job done, we were featured everywhere and the cafe was renamed Sanwitches. The Malkin pie became so popular it was even bought and stocked in local supermarkets.Marketing is a mixture of a great product and a wonderful story, and the press will always be interested in a great story. Think outside the box.>> Small business with a success story? Get in touch: editor@thisismoney.co.uk Going the extra mile: Dave Fishwick’s firm once delivered a minibus to the remote Outer Hebrides in Scotland to help a customer – and was rewarded with loyalty for life4. Service, service, serviceLong after the price is forgotten, the service will be remembered.I recall a time we delivered a minibus up to the Outer Hebrides, hundreds of miles away and across the sea.The bus had a problem, and we knew the minibus operators needed their buses every day. So as soon as they called us to tell us what had happened, we immediately put another bus on the back of our vehicle transporter and drove through the night to drop off another bus for the customer to borrow.We put the original bus on the back of the transporter, drove hundreds of miles back to our garage, repaired the problem and then delivered the original minibus back up to the Outer Hebrides and brought our other minibus home.The customer was incredibly impressed with our customer service and since then, we have become the leading bus supplier to all the Outer Hebrides Islands. Good service travels fast!People like business that deal with people, pick up the phone, make sure their customers are happy, call people, keep in touch and stay friends. Everyone loves dealing with their friends.5. CommunicationImprove your communication skills, and you’ll potentialy increase your earnings by more than 50 per cent. The best investment you can ever make is the one in yourself. Make yourself inflation-proof Take a Dale Carnegie speaking course, practise public speaking, pick up the phone, stop emailing and texting, and practise with your friends and family. Become more comfortable at communicating.The best investment you can ever make is the one in yourself. Make yourself inflation-proof.If you are a plumber, a doctor, or a carpenter, become the very best in your particular skill, and you will always be able to charge an excellent market rate for what you do.My big brother Andrew is a carpenter and he’s the best at what he does. He studied hard, worked long hours and became the best at building the most amazing bespoke kitchens and carved staircases and much more. He is always busy because he worked hard to become the best he possibly could be in the industry he chose to work in.I also honestly believe that hard work puts you where some good luck can find you. Have the courage to follow your dreams. 6. Learn from your mistakesIf you don’t make any mistakes in life, you are not trying hard enough. You do not have to be brilliant to be in business, you just have to avoid big mistakes.The world keeps changing so you need to learn a little bit more every day. Your competitors are always learning.It’s okay to go to bed at night thinking you have made a mistake. But make sure when you wake up in the morning you tell yourself you are not going to make that same mistake again. Ask Dave Fishwick a business or career advice question Self-made millionaire and entrepreneur Dave Fishwick is our new columnist responding to your questions about business and careers.Dave has a hugely successful minibus and vehicle business based in Lancashire and rose to fame with his BAFTA-winning television series, Bank of Dave, which saw him battle the big banks.He is ready to answer your questions, whether you own a business, thinking about starting one or have general career questions. Self-made millionaire and entrepreneur Dave Fishwick is our new columnist responding to your questions about business and careers.Dave has a hugely successful minibus and vehicle business based in Lancashire and rose to fame with his BAFTA-winning television series, Bank of Dave, which saw him battle the big banks.He is ready to answer your questions, whether you own a business, thinking about starting one or have general career questions. In his spare time, he likes to give talks to inspire people to be the best they can. A Netflix movie about Bank of Dave is set to air at the end of the year/start of 2023 and he has been a friend to This is Money for the last decade. He now wants to impart some of his wisdom and advice to our readers.If you would like to ask Dave a question, please email him at bankondave@thisismoney.co.uk Dave will do his best to reply to your message in a forthcoming column, but he won't be able to answer everyone or correspond privately with readers. Nothing in his replies constitutes regulated financial advice. Published questions are sometimes edited for brevity or other reasons.