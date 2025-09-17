How to Choose a Reliable Company for Car Shipping in St. Louis

(STL.News) Finding a trustworthy car shipping company can be problematic and time-consuming sometimes, especially if it’s your first time getting your vehicle transported. Whether you’re moving across the country, purchasing a car from a different state, or sending a vehicle to a family member, choosing the right company is key to a stress-free experience.

While reading reviews and comparing quotes are important steps, there are also several broader, more objective factors you should keep in mind to ensure that the company you hire is reputable and reliable. Below are some key things to consider before making your final decision.

1. Only work with fully insured and licensed carriers

One of the very first things to verify when going over a car shipping company is whether they are fully insured and licensed. At first glance, it might seem obvious that a professional vehicle shipping service would be properly certified, but you’d be surprised how often that isn’t the case. And, often, even when it is, the company still hires drivers who aren’t fully insured themselves.

To protect yourself and your vehicle, you should confirm that the company holds the necessary licensing. Specifically, ask for their Motor Carrier (MC) number, which is issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Additionally, they should have a valid United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) number, which tracks their safety records and operational status.

Insurance is equally important, of course. A reliable car shipping company should carry adequate insurance to cover any potential damage that could occur during transit. So, you should always request a copy of the company’s insurance certificate and carefully read through the details.

2. Hire a company with a history of on-time deliveries

Before you hire a car shipping service, take some time to research their record for on-time deliveries. Read customer reviews on independent platforms, ask for references, and even speak directly with company representatives about their delivery performance.

A reputable company will be upfront about potential delays and will provide realistic delivery windows rather than overly optimistic promises. Choosing A1 car shipping St. Louis or another company with a great history of open communication and on-time work is key for having a good experience.

If you notice a pattern of complaints about missed deadlines or poor communication regarding delays, it’s a sign that you may want to keep looking around for alternatives.

3. Make sure the company has the right equipment

Transporting vehicles isn’t a one-size-fits-all kind of work. The type of equipment a company uses can greatly impact the safety and efficiency of the shipping process. Depending on factors like the terrain, climate, and the type of vehicle being transported, specialized equipment may be necessary.

Don’t hesitate to ask detailed questions about the equipment they use. A trustworthy company will gladly explain their process and describe the safety measures they take to protect your vehicle throughout its journey.

4. The company should hire experienced drivers

No matter how modern the equipment or how comprehensive the insurance, the quality of the drivers ultimately determines the success of your shipment. Experienced, professional drivers play a key role in guaranteeing your car is transported safely and delivered on time.

Ask the company about their hiring and training processes. Reliable carriers typically conduct background checks, require specialized training, and only employ drivers who have significant experience in vehicle transport.

5. The company should offer full vehicle inspections

One of the most overlooked steps in the car shipping process is the pre- and post-shipment vehicle inspection. A reputable company will go through thorough inspections before loading your car onto the carrier and again upon delivery.

These inspections are key because they document the exact condition of your vehicle at both points in the process. This protects you and the company by creating a clear record in case of any damage claims. Taking photos of your vehicle yourself before shipment is also a smart precaution.

6. Look for fair prices

Cost is always a major consideration when shipping a vehicle, especially over long distances. However, while it might be tempting to simply choose the lowest quote you receive, extremely low prices can sometimes be a red flag. Some companies tempt customers with cheap rates, only to tack on hidden fees later or compromise on service quality.

A slightly higher price may be worth it if it comes with better insurance coverage, guaranteed delivery windows, or superior customer service. Transparency in pricing is a sign of a trustworthy company.

7. Only work with companies that offer top-notch communication and customer service

Clear, consistent communication is essential for a smooth shipping experience. From the moment you request a quote to the day your vehicle is delivered, you should feel informed and supported.

Good communication includes detailed explanations of pricing, updates during transit, and accessible customer service representatives who can answer questions promptly. Many reliable companies now offer GPS tracking, allowing you to monitor your vehicle’s journey in real time.

If a company is slow to respond to your inquiries or gives vague, incomplete answers, consider it a warning sign. The best companies treat customer service as a priority, not an luxury.