How the US midterms will impact the energy sector

Before we jump in to the newsletter today, I have a story up on ft.com on the latest battle between President Joe Biden and Big Oil over spending.

Biden is threatening the oil majors with a windfall tax if they don’t step up investment in new supply to help tame high fuel prices. It’s an awkward argument for a president who has promised to transition the US off fossil fuels. Also, it is not going to happen.

The oil supermajors say they’re sticking with their existing spending plans. Investors still want the lion’s share of this year’s record cash haul and a surge in Big Oil’s share prices is a strong argument for staying the course. There are a host of reasons why investors don’t want to green light a spending spree: a poor record on investments during oil booms, a volatile market and doubts about the future of fossil fuel demand.

In today’s newsletter, Amanda and I pick apart what’s at stake for energy and climate policy in next week’s US midterm elections. A Republican congressional takeover, which looks likely, will certainly change the mood in Washington.

What the US midterms will (and won’t) mean for energy

President Joe Biden’s energy policies and efforts to tamp down inflation are on the ballot as Americans head to the polls for pivotal midterm elections on Tuesday.

The balance of power in Washington and statehouses across the US is at stake: all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for election this year, as well as 35 seats in the Senate. Gubernatorial races are also being held in 36 states.

Historically, midterms don’t bode well for the incumbent president’s party. Add in decades-high inflation and June’s record petrol prices, and the outlook is even more troubling for Democrats who are projected to lose the House and possibly the Senate.

The election probably will not drive a big shift in energy and climate policy — but it will have consequences. Democrats have passed most of their big climate priorities and will shift their focus to rollout. While Republicans have put forward an energy agenda to boost production, a divided government over the next two years will mean less governing and more gridlock.

On the international stage, the midterm elections take place on the second day of COP27, the latest major international climate gathering. A Republican takeover of Congress would signal that the party openly hostile to global climate action is once again ascendant, undermining US credibility in the climate talks.

Here’s a breakdown of five things this election could mean for energy:

1. A political war over American energy

If Republicans gain control of the House, they’re expected to push an energy strategy similar to House minority leader Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America agenda released earlier this year. The pitch called for greater domestic oil and gas production, faster permitting approvals and moving supply chains out of China.

But like their Democratic counterparts, Republicans will find out that their ability to dictate from Washington what should be happening in West Texas is limited.

“Operators have a higher power to answer to, and that’s their investors, not really the US government,” said Sami Yahya, a senior energy analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

2. Potential slowdown of the clean energy rollout

For Democrats, the next two years will be about the rollout of the Inflation Reduction Act, the massive spending package with $370bn in clean energy incentives that passed this summer.

While there’s little the Republicans can do to repeal the bill — they are unlikely to secure the required two-thirds support from the House and the Senate — they could hold up funding for clean energy in budget negotiations and risk a government shutdown.

“There’s a lot of money to be spent and agencies don’t have much time to spend it,” said Kevin Book, managing director at ClearView Energy Partners. “Democrats could be frustrated by how difficult it is to actually enact and implement some of the policies that they have now successfully passed through Congress.”

3. Congressional pressure to shift from Big Oil to Biden

Democrats in the House have launched a series of investigations into Big Oil over their role in the climate crisis, hauled executives in for marathon hearings and subpoenaed sometimes embarrassing company documents. Those efforts will come to a shuddering halt if Republicans sweep to power.

Instead, House Republicans are expected to launch a series of investigations into the Biden administration’s spending and energy policies.

“Legislating in divided government will be a challenge, so Republicans will use their unilateral investigative and oversight power to push back on Biden administration actions that hamper domestic energy production,” said Will Dunham, who was the deputy chief of staff for McCarthy until October.

Recent document requests from Republican members of the energy and commerce committee give a preview of what issues they may investigate in the next Congress. House Republicans are expected to question the Biden administration for its use of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and probe spending in the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

One committee to watch will be the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. Republicans scrapped the committee in 2010 when they flipped the House. One person familiar with the issue says Republicans intend on keeping the committee but will probably shift its focus to efforts on energy security.

4. More attacks on ESG

For many Republicans, environmental, social and governance investing — or ESG — is where the culture wars collide with energy policy. They see it as a thinly veiled effort from leftwing investors and policymakers to undermine the American fossil fuel industry.

Republicans would likely use their majority to push back against the investment movement. The Republican Study Committee, a group of conservative lawmakers, signalled some potential moves on this front in a recent memo. They want to stop efforts from the Biden administration’s Securities and Exchange Commission to mandate corporate greenhouse gas emissions and other climate risk disclosures.

They are also likely to haul senior executives from major investment firms that have championed ESG, such as BlackRock, before Congress to pressure them to step up funding for fossil fuels.

This will be one area of bipartisan agreement in a divided Congress. Reducing permitting times is a key part of McCarthy’s energy agenda and also what clean energy advocates say is crucial for the rapid rollout for renewables. Earlier this month, Biden called on Congress again to pass a bill on permitting reform.

How bipartisan this reform might look is still uncertain. Republicans have made it clear they want to see more gas pipelines and liquefied natural gas terminals, while Democrats want long-range transmission lines put up to move clean energy around the country.

Still, nearly everyone in Washington thinks the current system is broken. In September, Republican senator Shelley Moore Capito and Democratic senator Joe Manchin introduced competing permitting reform bills.

“You have to find these niche areas that Republicans will get engaged in, as long as they can put the Green New Deal at arm’s length,” said Corey Schrodt, legislative affairs manager at the Niskanen Center, a DC think-tank.

Data Drill

Petrol prices have been a key point of Republicans’ attack on their Democrat opponents. Energy and environment issues appeared in nearly a third of all pro-Republican congressional ads last month, according to a new analysis from the Wesleyan Media Project.

“[Petrol prices] have been much more important than we’ve seen in the past five, six election cycles,” said Travis Ridout, the project’s co-director.

Mentions of petrol prices ramped up towards the end of the month. In the last two weeks of October, oil and gas appeared in over a third of all pro-Republican House ads and roughly a quarter of all those supporting Republican Senate candidates.

While prices at the pump have cooled since their record-high in June, they remain 11 per cent higher year over year and more than 60 per cent higher than when Biden took office. In battleground states such as Nevada, which faces a tight Senate race, prices are 25 per cent higher than a year ago and more than a dollar higher than the national average.

Power Points

