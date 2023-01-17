How the pandemic has made live streaming popular even today

(STL.News) We all remember clearly how the first Covid lockdown changed everything. Literally, every meeting or gathering had to be called off, leading to a rapid increase in video calling and live event live streaming. Now, after the pandemic is over, we can investigate how live-streaming is used today and which role it might play going forward.

Business event live streaming.

There was a massive demand for high-quality business events live streaming right from the start of the first lockdown. Whether it was a product launch, an annual general meeting, a forum discussion, a business lecture, or any other type of business event, it was not allowed to take place with large amounts of attendees in the room. Live streaming seemed to be the logical go-to solution. Many companies initially tried make-shift solutions with their own webcams or even phones but quickly realized that professional quality can only be archived by professionals.

Now, almost three years later, technology has caught up quite a bit. There are excellent business live-streaming solutions on the market that do not require an external supplier. These systems, however, need to be installed in fixed locations such as company board rooms. They often include AI controlled PTZ robotic cameras, which means a computer will identify the person speaking and directing and cutting to robotic cameras focusing on that person. Board meetings can now be live-streamed in excellent quality without the need for an external service provider.

Larger events usually require individual live-streaming solutions. There is still a large demand for high-quality live-streaming services for almost every industry. Going forward, we will see two ticket options when meeting invites go out: an in-person attendance and a virtual (live streaming) one. You will be able to choose whether to attend a meeting in person or online.

Many live-streaming businesses have now evolved into full-fledged multi-media companies, offering many services at once, such as corporate headshot photography during events.

Funeral live streaming

Saying farewell to a loved one for the final time is one of the most important moments in any relationship. When governments around the world had to limit the number of attendees at funerals, families and funeral directors immediately started looking for quality funeral live-streaming providers. During the peaks of the various lockdowns, it became a common practice that only a few people would attend a funeral in person, while many others would take part virtually via the live stream. This marks an interesting cultural shift: not showing up to such an event was frowned upon, but when live streaming became the only option, it had to become acceptable very quickly.

Even now, in a post-pandemic world, funeral live streaming is nothing uncommon. Many churches and crematoria have invested in broadcast equipment. Professional live streaming providers offer competitive packages for those occasions where there isn’t any live streaming facility available already.

Wedding live streaming

Similar to funerals, weddings also had to be limited in terms of attendees as soon as the first lockdown was announced. While many couples decided to wait to get married until after the pandemic, many couldn’t wait and wanted to marry anyways despite the lockdown. High-quality wedding live-streaming service providers quickly appeared on the market as a direct result of this surge in demand.

It was not uncommon to see weddings with just 10 people in church but hundreds of guests witnessing online. Celebrating a wedding this way didn’t only have disadvantages, such as not seeing many friends and family members. Many couples, especially those who are a bit shy, appreciated the more intimate setting and the big financial savings through hosting and feeding far fewer people. Also, it was easier for these couples to ‘invite’ more guests than they might have done outside of lockdown.

Nowadays, in a post-pandemic world, live streaming still has its place. However, now it is mostly used to include family members or friends who are less mobile or live far away. Instead of having 10 guests at the ceremony and 100 online, it is the other way around now: 100 guests at the ceremony and just 10 watching online.

The future of live streaming

The pandemic has boosted the social acceptability of live streaming enormously. It is now totally acceptable to attend private or business meetings remotely for a variety of reasons, including long travel times, old age, or simply convenience. As the costs of producing high-quality content are going down each year, we will see live streaming become a normal part of professional or private events.