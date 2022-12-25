How can traders capitalize on stocks or securities that exhibit high volatility?

Trading stocks is not child’s play and volatility can make or mar traders if they do not handle it carefully. Investors can ignore volatility as they play for the long term but traders can ignore it only at their peril. On the contrary, traders can make volatility their friend and use it to capitalize on opportunities.

Volatility is called the dispersion of returns for a scrip or index over a period of time. Short-term traders calculate volatility by taking the average difference between the daily high and low divided by the stock price.

A lower-priced stock that displays a higher difference between the daily high and low over a period of time will be more volatile than a higher-priced stock that displays the same difference over the same period of time.

Trading volatile stocks offer the most profit potential but are equally susceptible to losses. Traders can identify the market’s most volatile stocks using a stock screener and take advantage of intra-day price action using short-term strategies to trade the momentum.

Once the stock is identified, traders can use options like calls and puts to take advantage of the intra-day volatility as it will give them good profits using small capital unlike futures or cash trading which will require more capital.

The price of options depends on the future volatility of the price of the underlying asset. Traders will have different expectations regarding volatility and this will determine the strategies used by them.

While volatility is important to select a stock for trading, it is important to check the volumes. Stocks that have high trading volumes offer quick entry and exit opportunities.

Traders can use various filters to narrow down their search to a few stocks that have the right combination of volatility and volume while meeting other necessary criteria like performance, market capitalization etc to give them the right intra-day opportunities.

Volatile stocks usually make sharp moves so it is important to watch the small time frame chart for the right entry point followed by a quick exit to book profit. Price action needs to be monitored carefully to see if the price is making higher swing highs or lower swing lows to identify which indicator signals are met for action.

Trading volatility without having knowledge of options is like driving blindfolded. It is important for traders to understand the underlying risks and manage their positions accordingly. Volatility is best traded in short time frames.

Hanging on to the position for long or averaging it down is a recipe for disaster as options erode with the passage of time and expire worthless on the last trading day of expiry.

If played well, options give you the best leverage to trade volatility but traders are advised to improve their knowledge as well as develop a calm temperament to handle quick trades when the indicators are favourable. Proper technical analysis can give traders a great opportunity to profit from winning trades by handling volatility.

Using the right stock screeners can help traders identify the right stocks according to pre-set parameters and make sure they are on the right side of the trade.

(The author is Founder & CEO, Alice Blue)

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

