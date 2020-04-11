Houton TX Police Investigation Into Fatal Shooting At 2000 South Victory Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a male found at 2000 South Victory Drive about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday (April 9).

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant K. Daignault and Detectives B. Roberts, T. Jackson and J. Young reported:

The victim was found lying partially in the roadway at the above address. He had been shot multiple times and also appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced him deceased.

At this time, it is unknown if suspect(s) were in a vehicle or if the victim was struck by the suspect vehicle or a different vehicle whose driver did not stop to provide assistance.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS