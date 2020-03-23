Houston, TX Police Investigating Fatal Shooting At 6003 Gulf Freeway

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of another at 6003 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) service road about 8:05 p.m. on Sunday (March 22.

The identity of the deceased victim, 52, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Officers E. Martinez and R. Montalvo reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at a convenience store at the above address and found two men with gunshot wounds behind the store. HFD paramedics transported the males to different area hospitals. One man was pronounced deceased, while the other, 49, remains in stable condition.

Witnesses reported hearing at least three gunshots.

The suspects, described only as two black males, fled the scene in a newer model, dark-colored or black sedan.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.