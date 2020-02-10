Houston, TX News: Suspect, Julio Ventura Arrested, Charged In Fatal Shooting At 12823 Colony Heath Lane

Houston, TX (STL.News) Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 12823 Colony Heath Lane about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday (February 9).

The suspect, Julio Ventura (H/m, 25 is charged with murder in the 179th State District Court.

The victim, Pedro Fraga, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston Police Department Homicide Division Sergeant J. Horn and Detective J. Escobar reported:

HPD patrol officers and Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to a shooting call at the above address. Upon arrival, they found Mr. Fraga had been shot multiple times. Paramedics attempted unsuccessfully to render aid and Fraga died at the scene.

A witness state the suspect, Ventura, had walked up to the driver’s side of Fraga’s vehicle and fired multiple times at him while he was seated inside. Ventura then fled the scene towards his residence several houses away.

Responding officers observed Ventura in the area and detained him. He was subsequently charged in this incident.