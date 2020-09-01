Houston Police Investigation Into Fatal Shooting at Curtis Johnson At 10900 Beechnut Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at 10900 Beechnut Street that occurred about 12:40 a.m. today.

The victim, Curtis Johnson, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives C. Sharp and B. May reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at a gas station at the above address and found Mr. Johnson with a gun shot wound to the head. Paramedics pronounced him deceased.

Further investigation determined Johnson and and an unknown suspect got into an altercation during which the suspect shot Johnson. The suspect then fled the scene in on foot. Surveillance photos of the suspect are attached to this news release.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE