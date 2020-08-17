Houston police Investigating Fatal Shooting on Christopher Rizo At 2836 Fulton Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police homicide investigators seeking for the individuals believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a man at 2836 Fulton Street about 9:35 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 15).

The victim, Christopher Rizo, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant J. Horn and Detective K. McDonald reported:

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at a nightclub at the above address and observed Mr. Rizo lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived and rendered aid, but Rizo was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses stated Rizo and his friends were involved in an altercation with a motorcycle group inside of the bar. Both groups went outside and an exchange of gunfire ensued. It is believed at least one other male was injured and fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the males is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

