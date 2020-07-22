Houston Police Investigating Fatal Crash At 4600 Southwest Freeway

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating a fatal crash at 4600 Southwest Freeway (South U.S. Highway 59) about 3:20 a.m. today (July 21).

The male victim, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant J. Uribe and Officer A. Chheav reported:

The victim was walking in a moving lane of traffic on the freeway at the above address. The driver of a black Chrysler 200 sedan swerved to avoid him. The driver of a black Chevrolet Silverado, also traveling southbound at the above address, then struck the victim.

Paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Both drivers were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no charges in this incident, pending further investigation.