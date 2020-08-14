Houston Police Identified Shooting Victim as Shepherd Schumaker At 12631 Main Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) The fatal shooting of a man at 12631 Main Street about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday (August 13) will be referred to a Harris County grand jury.

The deceased male is identified as Shepherd Schumaker, 32.

The male shooter, 45, was not injured.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant C. Duncan and Detective M. Perez reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot at the above address and found a large crowd of people. Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived shortly after and transported Mr. Schumaker to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Further investigation determined an altercation occurred after a softball game. Schumaker pulled out a gun and pointed it at several people, including another male (shooter) trying to break up the fight. The male then pulled his own weapon and shot Schumaker.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

