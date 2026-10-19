House prices in Cyprus in 2026: the district ladder and the gap with apartments

(STL.News) The single most useful fact about house prices in Cyprus at present is that they are not moving at the same speed as the rest of the market. In the first quarter of 2026, the central bank’s residential index rose 7.5% year on year; within that figure, apartments were up 10.8% while houses were up 3.0%. The quarter before showed the same shape, 9.6% against 3.4%. For a buyer, that gap is either a discount on the slower asset or a warning about it, depending on where on the island the house stands. The 4,565 houses currently listed give enough district-level detail to tell.

This text sets out the price ladder for houses by district from the current listings, explains why houses are lagging, and draws the conclusion a business buyer would draw about where the slower growth is an opportunity.

The ladder by district

The listings are divided as follows: 1,954 houses in the Paphos district, 1,356 in Limassol, 565 in Famagusta, 521 in Larnaca, and 71 in Ayia Napa. The entry price and the ceiling differ by district far more than the island-wide averages suggest.

District Houses listed Entry examples Upper examples Paphos 1,954 Mandria near the beach and the airport, 47 villas from €350,000, built in 2025. Peyia, 7 villas from €475,000 Chloraka, 100 m from the sea, from €1,750,000. Aphrodite Hills, 229 m² on 749 m², €2,450,000 Limassol 1,356 Mouttagiaka, built 2023, from €864,000 Seafront villa, 298 m² on 354 m², €2,190,000. Gated complex with panoramic views from €2,150,000 Larnaca 521 8 villas from €559,000. Oroklini, 300 m from the beach, 89 villas from €724,000, due 2027 Beachfront villa, 600 m² on 1,327 m², €2,300,000 Famagusta and Ayia Napa 636 Ayia Thekla, 81 m², 300 m from the beach, €360,000. Ayia Napa, 14 villas from €613,000 Ayia Napa, 262 m² on 1,028 m², 400 m from the beach, €2,950,000

Paphos holds 43% of the island’s listed houses and offers the lowest entry point, with a new coastal villa from €350,000. Limassol has no entry tier at all in the current listings, with the cheapest new villa at €864,000, and its ceiling runs far above the table. Larnaca sits between the two, and the east of the island prices its houses on distance to the beach more sharply than anywhere else, with an 81 m² villa 300 meters from the sea at €360,000 and a 262 m² one 400 meters from it at eight times that.

Why houses are lagging apartments

Three forces explain the 3% against 10.8%, and none of them is a weakness in the houses themselves.

Foreign demand has concentrated in apartments. In the first quarter of 2026, foreign buyer purchases grew 22.3% on the year while Cypriot purchases grew 8.1%, and foreign purchases clustered in Limassol apartments, where the residence route through a €300,000 new-build purchase from a developer is easiest to satisfy with a flat.

Apartments are the developers’ product. Permits rose 44.1% in the first quarter, and most of that volume is multi-unit. New apartment supply is priced at today’s construction costs, pulling the apartment index up with it. House supply is older on average and reprices more slowly.

The average house is cheaper per meter to begin with. Island-wide, apartments trade near €2,600 per square meter and houses near €1,850; lower base prices and slower buyer turnover mean they move less often, so the index has fewer new transactions to move on.

As a result, a house in Cyprus is currently a slower asset with a smaller crowd around it, which some buyers will read as a problem and others as an entry point.

Where the slow growth is an opportunity

The 3% figure is an island average, and the districts within it aren’t moving together. Limassol houses are scarce, expensive, and tied to the city’s business demand, and the index reflects Paphos and the east, where most of the volume sits. A buyer looking for the district where house prices have the most room to follow apartments should look at where the two are currently furthest apart in the same town: Paphos, where a 2027 development in Chloraka lists two-bedroom apartments from €395,000 and villas from €508,000 on the same site. A 30% premium for a house over a flat in the same complex is narrow by the standards of most European resorts.

The mortgage environment helps the case. New housing loans in June 2026 averaged 3.28% at the banks, below the euro area’s 3.51%, and 89% of new loans in the first quarter were at fixed rates. A house at €500,000 financed at those rates costs less per month than it did two years ago, and the fixed-rate share means that cost is known for the whole holding period.

What to check before the price

The title. Houses in Cyprus are more likely than new apartments to sit on land with a shared or pending title deed, and a house without its own deed cannot be transferred cleanly. Ask for the deed first, before the floor plan.

The tax on the type of house. A new house from a developer carries 19% VAT, or 5% for a permanent resident on a house within the size and value caps. A resale house carries no VAT and a transfer fee with a 50% reduction. Stamp duty was abolished from the start of 2026.

Annual costs. There is no annual property tax; municipal charges run from €90 to €300 a year, and a house with a garden and a pool in the Paphos hills comes with maintenance that a Limassol flat does not.

The houses on Tranio can be filtered by district and sorted by price, and every card states when the house was finished or is due, the plot and built areas, and the size of the development, which is what is needed to put a house on the ladder above and to see which of the three forces is acting on its price.

A house in Cyprus is priced first by district and second by the island’s index. The index says house prices are rising at a third of the rate of apartment prices. The districts say that in Paphos and the east, it’s a high-volume market with low entry, and in Limassol it is a market with almost no houses to buy. A business buyer who reads the second before the first will find that the slow index is not one number but several, and that one of them is worth having.

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