Federal Bankruptcy Rules Change Dec. 1

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 7, 2026 (STL.News) Americans considering bankruptcy will encounter a revised set of federal rules beginning Dec. 1, including changes intended to prevent some debtors from having cases closed without receiving a discharge because they missed a procedural deadline.

The changes are real, but they are not a sweeping rewrite of U.S. bankruptcy law.

The U.S. Supreme Court adopted amendments to the Federal Rules of Bankruptcy Procedure on April 8 and ordered them to take effect Dec. 1, 2026, unless Congress intervenes. The amendments generally will apply to bankruptcy proceedings commenced after that date and, when “just and practicable,” to proceedings already pending.

For consumers, one of the most significant changes involves the personal financial management course generally required before an individual debtor can receive a bankruptcy discharge.

Other changes address remote testimony, Chapter 9 and Chapter 11 plan voting, creditor proofs of claim and technical provisions governing trustees or examiners in Chapter 11 cases. Two official bankruptcy forms and several miscellaneous fees are also scheduled to change.

The result is a package that changes how federal bankruptcy cases are administered without fundamentally changing who may file bankruptcy or what bankruptcy can accomplish.

Bankruptcy law is not being completely rewritten

The distinction between bankruptcy statutes and bankruptcy procedural rules is important.

Congress establishes substantive bankruptcy law primarily through the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The Federal Rules of Bankruptcy Procedure govern many of the procedures bankruptcy courts, debtors, creditors, trustees, and attorneys follow while administering cases.

The Dec. 1 amendments therefore should not be interpreted as Congress creating an entirely new bankruptcy system.

The changes do not, for example, eliminate Chapter 7 or Chapter 13, abolish the Chapter 7 means test, make all debts dischargeable or automatically erase a debtor’s financial obligations.

Instead, several amendments address procedural problems identified through experience with the existing rules.

Financial-management deadline changes

One of the most consequential changes for individual debtors involves Bankruptcy Rules 1007, 5009 and 9006.

Federal bankruptcy law generally requires an individual debtor to complete an instructional course concerning personal financial management before receiving a discharge, subject to statutory exceptions.

That requirement is not disappearing.

What is changing is the procedural deadline for filing the certificate showing completion.

The federal judiciary said the amendments to Rule 1007 eliminate the existing rule-based deadlines for filing the certificate of course completion. Corresponding provisions in Rule 9006 concerning extensions of those deadlines are also being removed.

The reason is significant.

According to the judiciary’s committee materials, some individual bankruptcy cases have been closed without a discharge because the debtor either did not take the required course or completed it but failed to file the required documentation.

For a debtor otherwise entitled to a discharge, that procedural failure can have real consequences. The debtor may have to ask the bankruptcy court to reopen the case and potentially incur additional expense before finally obtaining a discharge.

The amendment is designed to reduce that problem.

It does not excuse debtors from completing the course when federal law requires it. Instead, it removes the separate filing deadlines established by the procedural rule and strengthens the reminder process before a case is closed without discharge.

Debtors will receive additional warnings

Amended Rule 5009 creates a two-notice system for affected Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 debtors who have not filed the required certificate.

The committee explained that the first notice can reach the debtor relatively early in the bankruptcy case, when the debtor is more likely to remain in contact with counsel. A second warning can be sent later, before eligibility for discharge is determined.

The objective is straightforward: reduce the number of people who complete most of the bankruptcy process but fail to obtain a discharge because they overlooked an administrative requirement.

That distinction is especially important for consumers reading headlines suggesting the financial-management requirement itself is being abolished.

It isn’t.

The underlying requirement remains. The procedural deadline and notification system are changing.

Remote testimony becomes easier in some cases

Another substantial amendment reflects the increasingly common use of remote court proceedings.

Bankruptcy Rules 9014 and 9017 are being amended, while a new Rule 7043 is being added.

Under the existing framework, Civil Rule 43 has supplied a standard requiring “good cause in compelling circumstances and with appropriate safeguards” for remote testimony.

The new bankruptcy framework distinguishes between contested matters and adversary proceedings.

For contested matters, amended Rule 9014 permits remote testimony when the bankruptcy court finds cause and appropriate safeguards.

Removing the “compelling circumstances” requirement gives bankruptcy judges more flexibility when deciding whether a witness may testify remotely. The Advisory Committee noted that contested bankruptcy matters often must be handled more quickly and less formally than full lawsuits.

That does not mean parties automatically gain a right to testify remotely.

The court must still authorize it, cause must exist and appropriate safeguards must be in place.

Adversary proceedings are treated differently. These are separate lawsuits within a bankruptcy case involving disputes such as certain dischargeability actions, efforts to recover property, and other matters specified by the bankruptcy rules.

New Rule 7043 retains the Civil Rule 43 standard for those proceedings, including the requirement for good cause in compelling circumstances and appropriate safeguards.

Chapter 11 plan voting gains flexibility

Rule 3018, governing acceptance and rejection of plans in Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcies and Chapter 11 reorganizations, is also changing.

Written ballots remain a standard way to accept or reject a plan.

However, the amended rule gives bankruptcy courts authority to recognize certain on-the-record statements.

The rule provides that a court may permit acceptance of a plan — or a change or withdrawal of a rejection — through a statement that becomes part of the record. That can include an oral statement during a confirmation hearing or a stipulation.

The statement can be made by the creditor or equity security holder, or by an attorney or authorized agent.

The change addresses a practical problem in reorganizations.

Disputes over a proposed Chapter 11 plan can continue after the formal voting deadline. Negotiations may resolve objections before or during a confirmation hearing, leaving a creditor willing to support a plan it previously opposed or did not vote on.

The revised rule gives the court a mechanism to recognize acceptance without necessarily requiring another written ballot.

Creditor proof-of-claim rule gets a correction

Rule 3001, governing proofs of claim, receives a technical but potentially important correction.

A previous restyling of the bankruptcy rules inadvertently altered the reach of a sanctions provision involving information creditors must provide in individual-debtor cases.

The new amendment restores the intended scope.

The committee materials explain that the sanctions provision is intended to apply when a claim holder fails to provide information required throughout Rule 3001(c), including information associated with certain open-end or revolving consumer-credit agreements.

The amendment also reorganizes portions of Rule 3001(c), moving the sanctions provision so that it follows the substantive requirements it enforces.

For consumers, this matters because proofs of claim determine what creditors assert they are owed and provide information used to administer bankruptcy cases.

Chapter 11 trustee rule receives technical fix

Rule 2007.1 is also being corrected.

That rule deals with the appointment of trustees and examiners in Chapter 11 cases.

The change fixes erroneous cross-references introduced when the bankruptcy rules were restyled. The committee characterized the amendment as a technical correction rather than a substantive overhaul of Chapter 11 trustee appointments.

Although unlikely to affect the typical consumer bankruptcy filer, its inclusion illustrates why the Dec. 1 package should not be characterized as one single major policy change.

It is a collection of amendments ranging from consumer-facing procedural protections to technical corrections.

Bankruptcy forms are changing

Two official forms are also scheduled to change Dec. 1.

Official Form 101, Voluntary Petition for Individuals Filing for Bankruptcy, is being revised to reinforce that debtors and their attorneys should not enter an employer’s Employer Identification Number in place of the debtor’s Social Security number.

Official Form 106C, Schedule C: The Property You Claim as Exempt, is also being modified. The revised form reports the total specific dollar amount of exemptions and adds space for the debtor’s total interest in exempt property.

The U.S. Courts’ current pending-amendments page confirms that Forms 101 and 106C become effective Dec. 1, 2026.

Those forms matter because Schedule C is where an individual debtor identifies property claimed as exempt from the bankruptcy estate under applicable federal or state exemption law.

Some court fees change Dec. 1

Bankruptcy courts are also preparing for miscellaneous fee changes effective Dec. 1.

However, consumers should not assume this means the basic cost of opening a Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 case is increasing significantly.

A federal bankruptcy court’s published fee schedule effective Dec. 1 lists the total new-case filing fee at $338 for Chapter 7 and $313 for Chapter 13.

The schedule lists Chapter 11 at $1,738, Chapter 12 at $278, and Chapter 9 and Chapter 15 at $1,738 each.

Various miscellaneous fees associated with bankruptcy proceedings are being adjusted separately.

Consumers comparing bankruptcy costs should also remember that court filing fees are not necessarily the total cost of a bankruptcy. Attorney fees and other expenses can be separate.

Changes affect Missouri bankruptcy cases

Because these are federal rules, the amendments apply to bankruptcy proceedings nationwide, including cases filed in Missouri.

Missouri is divided between the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Missouri.

The federal nature of bankruptcy also means that the Dec. 1 amendments should not be confused with changes to Missouri debt-collection law or Missouri exemption statutes.

Federal bankruptcy cases involve an interaction among the Bankruptcy Code, federal procedural rules, federal court decisions and applicable state law.

The specific effect on an individual debtor can therefore depend heavily on the person’s debts, assets, income, household circumstances, previous bankruptcy filings and other factors.

More bankruptcy-rule changes are being considered

The Dec. 1 amendments are not the end of the federal judiciary’s rulemaking process.

The judiciary continually evaluates federal procedural rules through its advisory committees, public-comment process, Judicial Conference review, Supreme Court consideration, and congressional review.

As of October 2026, additional bankruptcy amendments remain at earlier stages of that process.

That means consumers may encounter headlines about both adopted 2026 changes and proposed future changes. They are not the same thing.

The rules taking effect Dec. 1 have already cleared the federal rulemaking process, been adopted by the Supreme Court, and been transmitted to Congress. The Supreme Court’s order states that the amendments take effect Dec. 1 and govern newly commenced proceedings, as well as pending proceedings when applying the new rules is just and practicable.

What consumers should know before Dec. 1?

For most people considering bankruptcy, the December amendments do not transform the basic decision between Chapter 7 and Chapter 13.

Nor do they create a new automatic right to discharge debts.

The most immediate consumer benefit may instead come from preventing procedural mistakes.

Removing the certificate-filing deadline and providing additional warnings could help prevent otherwise eligible debtors from reaching the end of their cases without receiving the discharge they sought.

The remote-testimony changes could also make some bankruptcy proceedings more flexible, while the Rule 3001 correction restores the intended reach of requirements governing information supplied with creditors’ claims.

For businesses involved in Chapter 11 reorganizations, the changes to plan acceptance and remote testimony may matter more in practice.

The bottom line is narrower — but more precise — than some headlines about changing bankruptcy laws may suggest.

Federal bankruptcy procedures are changing Dec. 1, 2026. The U.S. bankruptcy system itself is not being replaced.

Anyone considering bankruptcy should consult a qualified bankruptcy attorney regarding how federal law, the new procedural rules, and applicable state law affect a particular case.

This article is for general informational purposes and is not legal advice.

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