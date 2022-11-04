Hot Stocks: China stocks rally; copper rally boosts FCX; FNKO plunges almost 60%; TEAM slumps

Stocks rebounded on Friday as investors bet that the Federal Reserve-inspired selling from earlier in the week had gone far enough. Largely brushing off an inconclusive jobs report, the major U.S. equity averages all climbed more than 1%, breaking a four-session losing streak. News out of China contributed to the upbeat sentiment. Signals that the country could ease its zero-COVID policy sparked gains in stocks like Nio (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), Li Auto (LI), Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU) and JD.com (JD). Meanwhile, the possibility of renewed growth in China also sparked gains in industrial metals, like copper and aluminum. Based on this upswing, names like Freeport McMoRan (FCX), Alcoa (AA) and Southern Copper (SCCO) all benefited. Looking to other parts of the market, disappointing earnings news led to many casualties. This included Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO), which plunged almost 60%, and Atlassian (TEAM), which retreated about 30%, following their respective quarterly updates. Sector In Focus Stocks tied to China-based companies saw significant buying interest on hopes that the world’s most populous nation will back away from its zero-COVID policy, lowering the chances that industries in the country will be hampered by intermittent shutdowns. The rally was led by China’s EV sector. Nio (NIO) provided the vanguard for the group, climbing by nearly 18%. Meanwhile, XPeng (XPEV) advanced almost 15% and Li Auto (LI) posted a gain of more than 9%. Looking outside the EV space, there were also gains among other high-profile China names. Alibaba (BABA) rose 7%, Baidu (BIDU) climbed 9% and JD.com (JD) recorded a surge of almost 10%. Standout Gainer Along with the country’s technology sector, the potential reopening of China had an influence on other parts of the market. That included industrial metals, with copper prices soaring on the possibility that COVID shutdowns would become scarce in the near future. Among the beneficiaries, Freeport McMoRan (FCX) surged almost 12%, rising $3.63 to close at $35.19. With the advance, the stock reached its highest level since June. The advance allowed FCX to come further off a 52-week low of $24.80 set in July. However, even with the recovery, the stock remains about 15% lower for 2022 as a whole. Elsewhere, other stocks tied to industrial metals also fared well during the session. Alcoa (AA) rose more than 12% and Southern Copper (SCCO) jumped about 11%. Standout Decliner The release of quarterly results caused shares of Funko (FNKO) to collapse, as a wave of selling took the stock lower by about 59%. The maker of collectible figurines beat expectations with its revenue figure but faced inventory issues and inflation headwinds. As a result, it saw its Q3 net income drop 39% from last year, with the bottom-line figure significantly missing expectations. Looking ahead, the company gave a dramatically downbeat profit forecast for the full year. With gross margins under pressure, the firm predicted adjusted EPS of $0.85 and $0.95. This compared to an analysts’ consensus of $1.91. With the results, FNKO cratered $11.58 to close at $7.92. Shares also touched an intraday 52-week low of $7.76. Prior to the report, shares had been trading in a range, with a mild gain for the year. FNKO finished Thursday at $19.50, compared to a level of $18.80 at the close of 2021. Notable New Low Atlassian (TEAM) crumbled nearly 29% following the release of its quarterly update, which included a reduced forecast for 2023. With the retreat, shares reached a new 52-week low. The Australian collaboration software maker largely matched projections with its Q1 results but provided a downbeat forecast, as the company warned of “companies tightening their belts and slowing their pace of hiring.” Specifically, TEAM predicted Q2 revenue of $835M-$855M. Analysts were looking for a total of close to $880M. Investors fled from the stock in response to the weak forecast. Shares plunged $50.44 to close at $123.73. During the session, TEAM set a new intraday 52-week low of $115.06. Looking longer-term, the late retreat added to weakness seen earlier in the year. Shares have now fallen about 65% for 2022 as a whole.

