Hot Springs Man Terry Gibbons Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking And Firearms Possession

(STL.News) – David Clay Fowlkes, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced today that Terry Gibbons, age 43, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was sentenced to a total of 120 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and one count of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Hot Springs.

In November 2018, a Hot Springs Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Gibbons. While speaking with Gibbons, the officer observed a firearm in the storage compartment of the driver’s door. A check of the firearm determined that it had been reported stolen. Gibbons was placed under arrest and searched, at which time the officer located several baggies of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The suspected methamphetamine was submitted to the Arkansas State Crime lab for testing and tested positive for methamphetamine with a total weight of 219.4 grams.

Gibbons was indicted by a federal grand jury in June of 2019, and entered a guilty plea in October of 2019.

This case was investigated by the Hot Springs Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Bryan Achorn prosecuted the case for the Western District of Arkansas.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE