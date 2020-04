BETHESDA, MD (STL.News) Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) (the “Company”) will report first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 results and its business outlook and provide an update on its COVID-19 response on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

