Homicide Suspect Robert Smith Arrested by Reno Police Department

Reno, NV (STL.News) On May 22, 2020 at about 12:30 A.M. the Reno Police Department responded to a homeless camp east of Aces Stadium on the report of shots fired. When officers arrived they located a deceased male, later identified as 34 year old, Michael Roach. It was determined Roach had been shot. The Reno Police Department Robbery Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

On June 9th, 2020 Detectives with the Reno Police Department Robbery/Homicide Unit arrested 55 year old Robert Smith for the murder of Michael Roach. Mr. Smith admitted to the murder and was booked into the Washoe County Jail. The motive for the murder is still under investigation.

Charges- Open Murder, Battery w/a Deadly Weapon (Case #20-6370) Ex-Felon in Possession of a Firearm Case#20-8666

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2115, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411

