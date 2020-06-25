Homicide Investigation by RCPD in Rancho Cordova

Sacramento County, CA (STL.News) Shortly after 5:15 a.m. on Thursday June 25, 2020, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from the 10400 block of White Rock Road regarding an injured male inside a residence.

Deputies assigned to the Rancho Cordova Police Department responded and located an adult male victim with apparent trauma to his body. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Autopsy will reveal the nature of the injuries, but the death is being considered unnatural.

Homicide detectives are investigating and witness interviews are still being conducted. No suspect information is available.

The identity of the victim in this case will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE