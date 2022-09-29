Hold Galaxy Surfactants, target price Rs 3500: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has hold call on Galaxy Surfactants with a target price of Rs 3500. The current market price of is Rs 2993.75.., incorporated in the year 1986, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 10604.16 Crore) operating in Chemicals sector.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Other Operating Revenue and Scrap for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 1156.88 Crore, up 9.75 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 1054.13 Crore and up 39.23 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 830.90 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 100.37 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 70.93 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 2.01 per cent, DIIs 13.62 per cent.