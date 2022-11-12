HNI investors made up to 9% return last month using PMS funds

In the festive month of October when headline index Nifty delivered over 5% returns, HNI investors earned up to 9% returns by parking their surplus funds in PMS schemes.

Beating not just benchmark indices but also star fund managers, an 8-month-old PMS scheme betting on smallcaps turned out to be the star performer, shows data pulled from PMS Bazaar. With a return of 9.09%, Hem Securities’ India Rising SME Stars fund topped the charts of PMS funds.

Other top monthly performers include Trivantage’s Focussed Corp Lenders fund (7.47%), ‘s Ace 15 largecap fund (7.36%) and Chanakya Capital’s Growth Plan (6.91%).

However, with the small and midcap indices underperforming, it has not been easy for PMS funds to make money. Saurabh Mukherjea’s Little Champs fund, which focuses on smallcaps, was the worst performer among all PMS funds as it lost 3.64% of its value, shows the data.

Other top losers included Invasset’s Growth Pro Max Fund, ValueQuest’s Agile fund and Green portfolio’s Special fund.

Among popular fund managers, Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus All Cap Approach fund outperformed with 5.9% returns in October. His small and midcap-focused Emerging Opportunities fund also managed to outshine with a decent 3.5% return.

Basant Maheshwari’s Equity Fund gained 3.12% and White Oak’s India Pioneers Equity Fund returned 2.89% to investors during the month.

Devina Mehra-run First Global’s India Super50 multicap fund gained 2.79% while her Multi-Asset Fund was up 2.21% during the month when the BSE500 gained 4%.

Samir Arora-managed Helios Capital’s India Rising fund also underperformed with 1.88% returns. Saurabh Mukherjea’s Consistent Compounder portfolio barely managed to end in the green zone with 0.3% return.

Amid resilient corporate earnings in Q2, the Sensex had rallied over 3,300 points last month and is now within kissing distance of all-time record high.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

