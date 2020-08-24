Hingham: Two Face Charges After Stealing and Defacing Flag

Hingham, MA (STL.News) Two Hingham men are being charged with stealing and defacing a blue line flag from a home and posting a video of it on social media. One of the men is also being charged with tearing off a blue line flag sticker off a parked car and also posting that video.

On August 15, 2020 police received an anonymous tip about a flag pole and blue line flag that may have been stolen by two men. The tip also included two videos from social media that showed the flag and flagpole being smashed into the ground and placing in a pool repeatedly.

Another video showed one of the men tearing off a blue line sticker from the back window of a car parked at the Derby Street Shoppe’s. The owner of the car was located and they were upset that sticker had been torn off.

That same day, August 15, a Hingham resident reported her blue line flag and pole had been stolen overnight from their home. The resident said a neighbor had sent them the same video posted online of the men who stole and damaged her flag and laughing about it. Officers identified the two men in the videos and interviewed them.

One man is being charged with: 1) Larceny Under $1200 2) Defacing Property 3) Defacing Property. The second man is being charged with: 1) Larceny Under $1200 2) Defacing Property. Both are 18 years old. Their names are not being released because they were not arrested. They will appear at a hearing on the charges at Hingham District Court at a future date.

