Hingham: Suspects Break into ATM Using Stolen Truck

Hingham, MA (STL.News) Several men broke into a drive-up ATM Sunday morning using a stolen truck. After the theft, the men were confronted by a resident and one suspect showed a gun. The men fled before police arrived.

On Sunday August 9, 2020 at 3:06am Officers responded to a report an outside ATM had just been broken into by several men at the Bank of America on 95 Sgt. William B. Terry Drive. The men fled in a pick-up truck. Officers found the drive-up ATM door open and its contents missing. Several minutes later, a resident of Bayberry Road called to report a pick-up truck had driven onto their street dragging metal chains. The resident came outside and saw three men wearing masks moving cash from the truck into an awaiting car with a driver waiting inside. They also saw cash falling out of the truck onto the ground.

The resident yelled to the men asking what they were doing and one of the men lifted his shirt revealing a handgun tucked in his waistband. The four men drove away in the other car leaving the truck behind.

The truck, a white 2005 Ford F250, was owned by a resident of the Hingham Shipyard and had been stolen before the ATM break in. The suspects, four in total, were described a black males wearing black masks and black sweatshirts.

This incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, including any video that may be of assistance, please contact Detective Michael Gervasi at 781-741-1443. You can leave an anonymous tip on the Submit-A-Tip link on our homepage (hpd.org). Conact P.I.O. Sgt. Steven Dearth

