Hilltop Murder Suspect La’Chovin Wilson Arrested

U.S. Marshals and the Columbus Division of Police SWAT Locate and Arrest Hilltop Murder Suspect La’Chovin Wilson

Columbus, OH (STL.News) The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) and Columbus Division of Police SWAT located and arrested fugitive La’Chovin Wilson early Friday morning. Wilson was wanted by the Columbus Division of Police (CPD) in connection with a shooting that occurred on June 1, 2023.

On July 6, 2023, an arrest warrant was issued by the Franklin County Municipal Court for Wilson, charging him with Murder based on an investigation by the Columbus Division of Police. Wilson is alleged to have shot and killed Scott Darthard Jr., age 20, in the Hilltop area of Columbus on June 1st. SOFAST adopted the case, and their investigation led them to the 1400 block of Peach Blossom Court in Columbus, where he was arrested by U.S. Marshals and CPD SWAT. Wilson was transported to the Franklin County Jail, where we will remain pending his initial appearance in court.

“The U.S. Marshals Service and our partners at the Columbus Division of Police are committed to bringing those who commit violent crimes to justice. Our collaboration with other law enforcement agencies and the ongoing sharing of information and resources continue to yield positive results for our community.” – Michael D. Black, United States Marshal, Southern District of Ohio.

Columbus SOFAST is a fugitive-focused, U.S. Marshals Service-led task force consisting of local, state, and federal authorities, including the Columbus Division of Police, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Bexley Police Department, Cambridge Police Department, Capital University Police Department, Delaware County Probation Office, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Lancaster Police Department, Mount Vernon Police Department, Ohio Attorney General Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio Division of State Fire Marshal, Office of Inspector General Social Security Administration, United States Secret Service, United States Attorney’s Office, Utica Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Whitehall Police Department, and Zanesville Police Department.

SOURCE: U.S. Marshals Service