Hilco Real Estate Announces The Online Auction Of A Hotel And Conference Center In Lexington, Kentucky

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (STL.News) – Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces March 19, 2020 as the online auction date for the 149-room, full-service hotel and conference center in Lexington, Kentucky. Built in 1975 and recently renovated in 2014, this hotel is not currently operating, however there are multiple flag possibilities for this property.

Situated on Athens Boonesboro Road, the site is accessible just off the I-75 and Newton intersection in Lexington, Kentucky. Just three years ago, the property was operating as a Clarion Hotel Conference Center with a gross revenue of $1,861,165. With a former Bennigan’s previously attached, there is a terrific space for a full-service restaurant as part of this property. There are 149 guest rooms, and the conference center is well-suited for a variety of events with 4,784 square feet available. Other amenities include an indoor pool and whirlpool, outdoor pool, fitness room, breakfast dining area, and an ample parking lot of 205 spaces.

The property along the I-75 corridor is just nine miles southeast of the heart of Lexington, the second-largest city in Kentucky with a population of 323,780 people. The city is among the five fastest growing cities in the Midwest, increasing 1.5 times faster than the national average. Centrally located between Knoxville, Louisville and Cincinnati, Lexington is part of the “Bluegrass Region,” a combination of eight Kentucky counties with a total population of 639,034 people.

In addition to Lexington’s impressive growth statistics, the city is well-known as a popular tourist destination. This year, Lexington made Country Living’s list of “Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South.” The city is highlighted in this article as the “birthplace of bourbon” with its rapidly evolving distillery district and many boutique bars, stores, and restaurants. As the “horse capital of the world,” nearby attractions include Keeneland Race Course and the world-renowned Kentucky Horse Park where spectators are offered two museums, as well as the opportunity to interact with horses representing almost 50 different breeds throughout the 1,200 acres of land.

James Keith, Hilco Real Estate managing director, said, “Lexington is growing in both population and tourist popularity, which makes it a very attractive location.” He continued, “This sale presents a wonderful opportunity for an experienced owner to re-establish the asset to its previous state as a successful revenue driver.”

The online auction is scheduled for Thursday, March 19. Interested buyers should review the detailed bid procedures, available on Hilco’s website, to participate in the auction. For information on how to register to bid, please contact James Keith at (270) 304-1020 or jkeith@hilcoglobal.com.

For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process, sale terms or to obtain access to property due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

