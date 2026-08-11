Hertz Stock Collapse Spurs Multiple Investor Lawsuits

ESTERO, FL – August 11, 2026 (STL.News) Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) is facing mounting securities litigation after a series of financing announcements and sharply reduced earnings expectations triggered one of the largest one-day stock declines in the company’s recent history, prompting multiple shareholder law firms to file or announce securities class actions on behalf of investors.

The litigation stems from Hertz’s June 24, 2026, announcement that its wholly owned subsidiary planned to issue $300 million of Exchangeable Senior First-Lien Secured PIK Notes due 2030, together with a concurrent share-lending transaction involving more than 37 million shares of common stock from which Hertz would receive no proceeds. At the same time, the company disclosed that “unexpected softness in the used-car market” had negatively affected vehicle sales during May and significantly reduced its expected second-quarter financial performance.

Investors reacted swiftly.

Hertz shares fell more than 40% on June 24, closing at $3.00 per share, wiping out a substantial portion of the company’s market value in a single trading session. The following day, Hertz announced that the financing had been priced on more dilutive terms than initially proposed, increasing the size of the notes offering to $350 million, with the ability to expand to $400 million, carrying a 6.75% coupon and an exchange price of approximately $3.58 per share. The concurrent borrowed-share offering was priced at $2.70 per share.

What Triggered the Market Selloff?

The June 24 announcement represented a dramatic change in investor expectations.

Only weeks earlier, Hertz had discussed its liquidity position and continued execution of its “Back-to-Basics” operating strategy. However, the June financing announcement, combined with weaker-than-expected used-vehicle pricing and reduced earnings guidance, caused investors to reassess the company’s liquidity outlook and near-term profitability.

According to Hertz, unexpected weakness in the used-car market resulted in losses on vehicle sales during May 2026. It was expected to reduce second-quarter Adjusted Corporate EBITDA to between $50 million and $80 million. Those disclosures accompanied the announcement of the proposed financing transactions.

Rental-car companies rely heavily on residual values when selling vehicles from their fleets. When used-car prices decline faster than expected, companies may recognize lower gains—or larger losses—when disposing of vehicles, directly affecting profitability and cash flow.

The combination of reduced earnings expectations and new financing needs raised investor concerns about Hertz’s capital structure, liquidity position, and exposure to continued weakness in used-vehicle pricing.

Understanding the Financing

Hertz announced two related transactions.

The first involved a private offering of Exchangeable Senior First-Lien Secured PIK Notes due 2030. The company said proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, including the possible repayment of existing debt. The notes include both cash and payment-in-kind (PIK) interest components and may be exchanged for cash, Hertz common stock, or a combination of both under specified conditions.

At the same time, Hertz announced a registered share-lending transaction involving approximately 37 million shares of common stock.

Under that arrangement, the borrowed shares were loaned to a financial institution that could sell them into the public market to facilitate hedging transactions by purchasers of the exchangeable notes. Hertz disclosed that neither the company nor its operating subsidiary would receive proceeds from those share sales other than a nominal lending fee. The company also acknowledged that the hedging activity could affect the market price of its common stock.

While such financing structures are not uncommon in capital markets, investors reacted negatively because the transactions increased concerns about potential dilution and suggested a greater need for capital than many shareholders had anticipated.

Securities Litigation Begins

Following the stock’s decline, numerous shareholder law firms announced investigations or filed securities class action lawsuits alleging that investors may have been misled regarding Hertz’s financial condition before the June 24 disclosures.

The litigation generally centers on whether Hertz and certain current or former executives made materially false or misleading statements—or omitted material information—regarding liquidity, financing needs, fleet economics, and the continuing impact of weakness in the used-car market during the proposed class period of May 7 through June 23, 2026.

The complaints contain allegations only.

Hertz has not been found liable for securities fraud or any other wrongdoing, and the allegations remain unproven unless established through litigation or resolved by settlement.

Law Firms Representing Investors

As of publication, multiple firms have announced investigations or participation in securities litigation involving Hertz, including:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Levi & Korsinsky LLP

Rosen Law Firm

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC

Additional firms may announce investigations or file related actions as the litigation progresses. Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff generally must comply with the court-established deadline of September 22, 2026.

Company Background

Hertz has spent the past several years attempting to rebuild its business following its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021. More recently, management has promoted a “Back-to-Basics” strategy focused on improving fleet utilization, increasing revenue per unit, managing depreciation expense, and strengthening liquidity.

A key component of that strategy has been better management of vehicle depreciation. Because rental car companies regularly rotate vehicles out of their fleets, profits depend not only on rental revenue but also on the prices received when those vehicles are sold into the used-car market.

When used-vehicle values fall unexpectedly, rental companies can experience higher depreciation expense and lower proceeds from vehicle sales, directly affecting earnings and cash flow.

According to the securities complaints, investors allege Hertz continued presenting the used-car market weakness as manageable before later disclosing that softer vehicle prices had materially affected second-quarter performance and contributed to the need for additional financing. Hertz disputes those allegations through the litigation process, and no court has determined that the company violated securities laws.

Timeline of Key Events

The litigation centers on a relatively short series of disclosures that dramatically changed investor sentiment.

May 7, 2026: Hertz reported first-quarter financial results and highlighted strong revenue growth while discussing liquidity and execution of its turnaround strategy.

Hertz reported first-quarter financial results and highlighted strong revenue growth while discussing liquidity and execution of its turnaround strategy. May 8, 2026: During investor communications, management indicated existing liquidity, financing facilities, and refinancing alternatives were expected to support operations for at least the next twelve months, according to the complaints.

During investor communications, management indicated existing liquidity, financing facilities, and refinancing alternatives were expected to support operations for at least the next twelve months, according to the complaints. June 24, 2026: Hertz announced the proposed $300 million Exchangeable Senior First-Lien Secured PIK Notes offering, the concurrent share-lending transaction involving more than 37 million shares, and significantly reduced second-quarter EBITDA expectations because of unexpected weakness in the used-car market. The stock declined more than 40% that day.

Hertz announced the proposed $300 million Exchangeable Senior First-Lien Secured PIK Notes offering, the concurrent share-lending transaction involving more than 37 million shares, and significantly reduced second-quarter EBITDA expectations because of unexpected weakness in the used-car market. The stock declined more than 40% that day. June 25, 2026: The financing was priced on revised terms, increasing the offering to $350 million, with the option to expand to $400 million, while setting the exchange price at approximately $3.58 per share and pricing the borrowed shares at approximately $2.70 per share.

Those events now form the basis of the pending securities litigation.

What Investors Should Watch

The Hertz litigation remains in its early stages, and several developments could significantly influence both the legal proceedings and investor sentiment.

Among the issues investors are likely to monitor are:

Whether additional securities class actions are consolidated with the existing federal case.

The September 22, 2026 deadline for investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

deadline for investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff. Any motion by Hertz to dismiss the complaint.

Future earnings reports, particularly updates regarding fleet depreciation, used-vehicle pricing, liquidity, and financing.

Any public response by Hertz regarding the allegations.

Potential settlements or additional regulatory inquiries, if any arise.

Because the case remains in its preliminary stages, no timetable exists for a trial, and securities class actions often take years to resolve.

Legal Status

The complaints filed against Hertz contain allegations that have not been proven in court.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has not been found liable for securities fraud or any other violation of law. The company will have an opportunity to respond to the allegations, challenge the sufficiency of the complaints, and present its defenses as the litigation proceeds.

Investors should distinguish between allegations contained in civil complaints and findings made by a court. A securities class action is part of the civil litigation process and does not establish wrongdoing. Liability can be determined only through judicial proceedings or resolved through a negotiated settlement approved by the court.

For shareholders, the litigation represents another chapter in Hertz’s continuing effort to rebuild its business following bankruptcy while navigating a volatile used-vehicle market and a rapidly changing financing environment. Whether the plaintiffs ultimately succeed will depend on evidence developed during the litigation and future rulings by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.