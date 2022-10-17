Here’s What Next For Solana (SOL), Sushi (SUSHI) And Polkadot (DOT) – Coinpedia Fintech News

2022 is drawing to a close. Looking back, it’s safe to say that this year was tumultuous and disastrous for the previously thriving crypto market.

On a bright note, the overall crypto market is trading in the green today and the global crypto market cap has gained 0.81% over the last 24hrs and is now at $924.39 billion.

Along with Bitcoin, altcoins like Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana, among others, have gained bullish momentum.

Now, a popular crypto analyst and trader, anonymously known as Altcoin Sherpa, has predicted that one of Ethereum competitors, Solana, is about to witness a major move toward the bottom soon.

Solana (SOL) Price Prediction

Altcoin Sherpa claims that if the currency is pulled down, it could pave the way for SOL bulls. He urges people to purchase Solana when it drops to $20 to gain profits 10x later.

Currently, Solano is selling at $30.63 after a surge of 2.35% over the last 24hrs.

Sushi (SUSHI) Price Analysis

Next, the analyst talks about Sushi (SUSHI), a decentralised exchange (DEX). He predicts a breakdown above $1.60 if Bitcoin holds on to its bullish timeframe.

$SUSHI: Buy back was super strong , price nailed the 786 fib and bounced hard. Wicked up to this supply at $1.60 and if btc is healthy, I think this should break that lvl in the mid term. #SUSHI pic.twitter.com/BGTuk13NYv — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) October 15, 2022

At the time of writing, SUSHI is trading at $1.43 after a drop of 1.36% on the last day.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

The last altcoin that caught the trader’s attention is Polkadot (DOT), which is an interoperable blockchain. As per Sherpa, DOT is set to witness a pullback as the currency has failed to attract bulls.

At the time of publication, Polkadot is changing hands at $6.21 with a surge of 0.89% in the last 24hrs.