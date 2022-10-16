Here’s what crypto traders are doing with volatility gone | Mint – Mint

Besides dangling the opportunity to get rich quickly, one of the biggest attractions for crypto traders was the ability to profit from wild price swings. Now with volatility all but gone — at least for now — both professionals and amateurs are altering their strategies as the crypto winter drags on.
